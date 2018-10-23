Prince Harry pays tribute to Fiji’s fallen soldiers in solemn ceremony

The Duke of Sussex laid a wreath at the Suva War Memorial in Fiji Credit: AP

The Duke of Sussex laid a wreath of poppies in honour of Fijian war veterans in a solemn ceremony in the country’s capital. Harry, without Meghan for the first engagement of the day, wore the tropical dress of his Blues and Royals regiment and his medals. He stepped out under cloudy skies in Suva before taking the salute at the National War Memorial Grounds.

The note on the wreath laid by Harry at the Suva War Memorial Credit: PA

The duke laid the wreath on a hook on the memorial stone with a note reading: “In grateful memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their country. “Loloma kei na masu (Love and prayers).” He then went to talk to Fijian war veterans, including a number who had served with the British Armed Forces. The duke spoke of his admiration for the Fijian service personnel at a black tie dinner hosted by the president on Tuesday night.

