Is Theresa May on the brink of facing a leadership challenge?

I’ve always been sceptical when people have told me 44 or 46 or some other number of letters have been written by Tory MPs to Graham Brady calling for a vote of no confidence in Theresa May’s leadership of Tory Party.

Because the system for deposing a Tory leader is so secret, so untransparent.

The only person who knows how many letters have been sent is Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 committee.

There is no oversight of him. And he tells no one how may letters he’s received, not even fellow members of the 1922 executive.

As for disgruntled MPs themselves, it can suit them to imply a letter has gone in when that’s not happened, and vice versa.

So keeping score is a spectacularly inaccurate art, not science.

Which is why reading runes, or Brady’s body language and intonation may be more instructive.