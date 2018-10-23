- ITV Report
John Lewis say goodbye to DVD players as latest shopping trends are revealed
The days of the DVD are seemingly numbered, as John Lewis reveals that it will no longer be selling players once stock runs out.
The retail giant said that sales of DVD players have plunged by a huge 40% over the last year following increasing popularity of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu.
John Lewis reported a 98.8% profits crash for the first half of the year in what they have described as "one of the toughest retailers have seen," as uncertainty around Brexit and difficult trading conditions dominated the high street.
But ageing technology is not the only problem department stores are facing.
The company have also reduced its range of alarm clocks by 30% after sales fell by 16% over the last year - with people using their mobile phones to wake them for their early starts.
The sales of traditional door knockers have fallen by 9% as homeowners invest in smart doorbells with live video features that bring you face-to-face with your delivery driver.
The store said sales are up 367% for the newer technology since it started selling them in July last year.
A number of events across the year have encouraged shoppers to keep up with other trends, however.
The World Cup brought up sales of 60in televisions by 249%, corner sofas were up 87% and John Lewis sold more 40% more barbeques between June 24 and July 14 than usual.
The Mulberry Darley bag also flew off the shelves with sales spiking to 327% after the Duchess of Sussex was pictured carrying one.
This year's heatwave and a new series of Love Island also caused inflatable sales to increase by 316% during the summer months.
In the four months after the final episode of Blue Planet II that highlighted the effects of plastic pollution, sales of reusable coffee cups, travel mugs and flasks were up 71% on last year.
John Lewis said that their “biggest surprise” was a resurgence in popularity of the thong by 72% after years of declining sales.
Simon Coble, trading director at John Lewis & Partners, said: “It is fascinating to see what trends our customers have fallen in and out of love with this year and how big events like the World Cup and the royal wedding have such a significant impact on what we buy.”