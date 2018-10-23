John Lewis say goodbye to DVD players as latest shopping trends are revealed

DVD players may soon be phased out. Credit: PA

The days of the DVD are seemingly numbered, as John Lewis reveals that it will no longer be selling players once stock runs out. The retail giant said that sales of DVD players have plunged by a huge 40% over the last year following increasing popularity of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. John Lewis reported a 98.8% profits crash for the first half of the year in what they have described as "one of the toughest retailers have seen," as uncertainty around Brexit and difficult trading conditions dominated the high street.

John Lewis had a big rebrand earlier this year. Credit: PA

But ageing technology is not the only problem department stores are facing. The company have also reduced its range of alarm clocks by 30% after sales fell by 16% over the last year - with people using their mobile phones to wake them for their early starts. The sales of traditional door knockers have fallen by 9% as homeowners invest in smart doorbells with live video features that bring you face-to-face with your delivery driver. The store said sales are up 367% for the newer technology since it started selling them in July last year.

John Lewis will continue to sell Blu-Ray players, which can also play regular DVDs. Credit: PA