- ITV Report
Mega Millions lottery hits record-breaking $1.6bn
The jackpot in a US lottery has climbed to a whopping $1.6bn (£1.2bn) after there was no winner on Friday night.
More tickets are selling, increasing the chances that at least one buyer will pick all six winning numbers, stopping the streak of rollovers which reached 25 on Friday night.
About 280 million tickets were sold for Friday’s draw, with none matching the winning mix of 7, 15, 23, 53, 65 and 70 to claim an estimated prize of one billion dollars (£765 million).
Fifteen tickets matched five numbers for second-tier prizes of at least one million dollars.
The second-largest jackpot was a 1.586 billion dollar Powerball draw on January 13 2016.
The Mega Millions jackpot has grown so big as the last winning ticket was drawn on July 24.
An office pool of 11 co-workers in California shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.
Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and rolls over if there is no jackpot winner.
But with the odds at one in 302 million, chances of winning are slim, although someone will eventually match all six numbers and win the Mega Millions jackpot.
It could happen as soon as Tuesday night, when the next drawing is held.
Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands.