Mega Millions lottery hits record-breaking $1.6bn

The jackpot in a US lottery has climbed to a whopping $1.6bn (£1.2bn) after there was no winner on Friday night.

More tickets are selling, increasing the chances that at least one buyer will pick all six winning numbers, stopping the streak of rollovers which reached 25 on Friday night.

About 280 million tickets were sold for Friday’s draw, with none matching the winning mix of 7, 15, 23, 53, 65 and 70 to claim an estimated prize of one billion dollars (£765 million).

Fifteen tickets matched five numbers for second-tier prizes of at least one million dollars.