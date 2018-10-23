- ITV Report
Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend black tie state dinner in Fiji as part of Pacific tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a black tie state dinner hosted by the President of Fiji in the latest stop on their royal tour.
The couple began their three-day visit in Fiji with a traditional welcome ceremony, which included the presentation of a whale's tooth.
During his speech, Fiji’s president, Jioji Konrote, paid tribute to Harry’s late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, saying he was sure she would be “proud of the man” the duke had become and that he had found happiness and love with Meghan.
Meghan wore a full-length blue dress to the formal affair.
As well as receiving the whale's tooth, a sign of wealth in Fiji, Prince Harry was also given kava, a drink made from a mashed plant root in the yaqona vakaturaga.
The start of their visit, which is part of their Pacific tour, was marked by an event at Albert Park known as the Veirqaraqaravi Vakavanua - which embodies Fijian culture and heritage.
It drew similarities to an event attended by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh during their Commonwealth tour in 1953.
Despite their trip beginning with a rainy start, the royal couple were in high spirits on their arrival.
At the welcoming ceremony, Prince Harry said to cheering crowds, "Bula venaka! The duchess and I look forward to meeting as many of you as possible during the next two days and celebrating the links and close friendship between Fiji and the United Kingdom."
The couple have been given a number of baby gifts at their engagements so far, having announced the duchess's pregnancy at the start of their Pacific tour.
The toys include an animal-themed changing mat on Fraser Island and a mini lifeguard uniform from the stars of TV’s Bondi Rescue.
Harry suggested that he hoped they are expecting a girl as he attended a cycling event at the Invictus Games on Sunday.
A video posted online showed a well-wisher calling out: “Congratulations, I hope it’s a girl!” to which he replied “So do I!”
Earlier in the tour, during a walkabout in Melbourne, the duke and duchess stopped to play with five-and-a-half-month-old Harriet Bonaddido and chatted with her mother, Jessica.
The 28-year-old said: “As soon as I introduced my daughter to Harry, he said ‘That’s a great name’.
“Maybe they will choose it for their own child, which would be fun.
“Meghan was right behind him and was playfully tickling her toes and said how sweet it was that I’d brought her out today.”