Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend black tie state dinner in Fiji as part of Pacific tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the state dinner at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Fiji. Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a black tie state dinner hosted by the President of Fiji in the latest stop on their royal tour. The couple began their three-day visit in Fiji with a traditional welcome ceremony, which included the presentation of a whale's tooth.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently announced their baby news. Credit: PA

During his speech, Fiji’s president, Jioji Konrote, paid tribute to Harry’s late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, saying he was sure she would be “proud of the man” the duke had become and that he had found happiness and love with Meghan. Meghan wore a full-length blue dress to the formal affair.

The couple are on a three day tour of Fiji. Credit: PA

As well as receiving the whale's tooth, a sign of wealth in Fiji, Prince Harry was also given kava, a drink made from a mashed plant root in the yaqona vakaturaga.

Meghan's dress was by luxury designer SAFiYAA. Credit: PA

The start of their visit, which is part of their Pacific tour, was marked by an event at Albert Park known as the Veirqaraqaravi Vakavanua - which embodies Fijian culture and heritage.

Harry and Meghan have been given baby gifts on their tour. Credit: PA

It drew similarities to an event attended by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh during their Commonwealth tour in 1953.

The dinner took place at the Grand Pacific Hotel. Credit: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA

Despite their trip beginning with a rainy start, the royal couple were in high spirits on their arrival. At the welcoming ceremony, Prince Harry said to cheering crowds, "Bula venaka! The duchess and I look forward to meeting as many of you as possible during the next two days and celebrating the links and close friendship between Fiji and the United Kingdom."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The couple have been given a number of baby gifts at their engagements so far, having announced the duchess's pregnancy at the start of their Pacific tour. The toys include an animal-themed changing mat on Fraser Island and a mini lifeguard uniform from the stars of TV’s Bondi Rescue. Harry suggested that he hoped they are expecting a girl as he attended a cycling event at the Invictus Games on Sunday.

The couple have received a very warm welcome in Fiji. Credit: PA

A video posted online showed a well-wisher calling out: “Congratulations, I hope it’s a girl!” to which he replied “So do I!”

Harry posed with Invictus athletes as he attended the cycling at the Botanic Gardens in Sydney. Credit: PA