Missing pair found safe in Scottish Highlands

Two people reported missing amid bad weather in the Cairngorms have been found safe by mountain rescue teams.

Cairngorm, Braemar and Aberdeen rescue teams were alerted at around 5pm on Tuesday that two people were missing near Ben Macdui.

They were believed to be lost with no map or compass, with weather conditions described as “poor and exceptionally windy”.

Cairngorm mountain rescue team said the pair were found at around 11pm.