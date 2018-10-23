Most Metropolitan Police officers want to carry spit hoods, poll suggests

Nearly all Metropolitan Police officers want to carry spit guards, a new survey suggests. A poll carried out by the force’s police federation found 5,269 out of 5,572 members questioned, 95%, thought all Met officers should be issued with the mesh hoods. And 5,133 (92%) said they would be prepared to carry one after they had been trained. In September force chief Commissioner Cressida Dick said using the guards on the streets could make officers more likely to get “a good kicking” while struggling with aggressive suspects. They are used around three times per week in custody suites in the capital, but Ms Dick has not permitted their use on the beat.

This is despite British Transport Police – who potentially attend the same call-outs – using the hoods. Results of a Metropolitan Police Federation survey published on Tuesday showed around half of those who responded, 2,331, had been spat at while on duty in the past two years, and 562 were bitten. One officer said he was forced to take a two-week course of preventative drugs after he was spat at in a custody suite, and as a result of the side effects was not allowed to hold his newborn daughter. Federation chairman Ken Marsh said: “Being spat at is abhorrent. My colleagues do not in any way deserve to go to work and be assaulted in this manner. “Colleagues have told us they have been spat at in the face far too often. That’s horrific. It can go into your eyes, into your mouth, you could get infections and have to undergo a course of medical treatment. “Officers protecting the people of London should not be subject to this sort of disgusting assault when they are carrying out their duty.”

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick Credit: PA