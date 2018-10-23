MPs urged to help boost minority organ donation rates

Parliamentarians are being urged to help stamp out the organ shortage in black, Asian and minority ethnic communities by tackling taboos and championing donating in their constituencies. Health minister Jackie Doyle Price is calling on MP colleagues to support her campaign to drive down inequalities on the organ transplant waiting lists. Launching a new toolkit for MPs in Westminster on Wednesday, the minister for mental health, inequalities and suicide prevention is expected highlight the disparity in organ donation rates between black and Asian people and their white counterparts.

Only six out of every 100 people who have signed up to the NHS Organ Donor Register and listed their ethnicity are from BAME communities, according to the Department of Health and Social Care. People from black and minority ethnic groups represent 11% of the UK population, but make up over a third of the kidney transplant waiting list. The toolkit, Organ Donation: Saving Lives in Black and Asian Communities, will provide MPs with information about donation rates in their own constituency, and support to encourage organ donation and challenge perceived risks and myths such as religious taboos.

Health minister Jackie Doyle Price Credit: Chris McAndrew/PA