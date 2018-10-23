Nearly 1000 jobs to be created on River Clyde

Plans have been announced to bring marine manufacturing back to the River Clyde in a move estimated to create nearly 1000 jobs.

Malin Group will create a hub at Old Kilpatrick, in West Dunbartonshire, on a derelict 47-acre site which was formerly the Carless oil storage facility.

The site is land zoned for industrial use and will have direct access to a deep-water channel via an 80-metre long deep-water quayside berth with heavy lift facilities.

Malin Group managing director John MacSween believes the hub will be a “magnet” for marine engineering and technology organisations and “a centre of excellence” for the sector.

He said: “The heritage of the Clyde is something of which we should all be rightly proud.

“We have been working in the shipping industry for over 100 years and have a passion for the river and its history, but there is a need to be looking to the future to ensure the long-term success of the Clyde as a maritime centre of excellence.”

The group commissioned the land development and infrastructure consultants Peter Brett Associates (PBA) to carry out an economic impact assessment of the development.