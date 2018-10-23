Old Bailey judge to hear Tommy Robinson contempt case

The contempt of court case of English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson returns to the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – was freed from prison in August after three leading judges quashed a contempt of court finding made at Leeds Crown Court.

But the 35-year-old could be sent back to jail if he is again found in contempt for filming people in a criminal trial in Leeds and broadcasting the footage on social media.

Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC is due to hear the case at the Old Bailey following an earlier hearing last month.

At his last appearance, Robinson was ushered into court amid a large police presence as supporters, holding Union and St George’s flags, chanted his name, while photographers and camera operators jostled for position.

And during the brief hearing, a new video appearing to show Robinson at a window within the court building was posted on the Twitter account.

In the footage Robinson says “that’s such a good feeling” before promising to go and greet the crowd of hundreds of supporters cheering and chanting outside.

The video, believed to have been made in the canteen on the second floor of the Old Bailey, was viewed more than 160,000 times by the afternoon.

Section 41 of the Criminal Justice Act 1925 makes it an offence to photograph people within court precincts.