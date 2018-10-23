- ITV Report
Parents of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse optimistic about new allergy labelling law by summer 2019
The parents of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse have told ITV News they had a “very good meeting” with the Environment and Food Secretary Michael Gove about a law in tribute to their daughter.
Natasha who had a severe sesame allergy, died after eating an artichoke, olive and tapenade Pret a Manger baguette that did not label all the ingredients.
Her family want the law to be changed to ensure all pre-packaged food clearly shows what allergens are in the ingredients.
Her father Nadim Ednan-Laperouse told ITV News that he was “really surprised at just how welcoming he (Michael Gove) was to listen to our concerns.”
“The good news is that he was really on board with everything we were saying and wants to see positive change himself as soon as possible.”
“All being well, he sees no reason why the new law could not be in place by the summer recess which is excellent news.”
“We are calling for Natasha’s Law – it is symbolic to honour her and her death and also a rallying call for everyone who has allergies in this country.”
“The law as it stands today and has stood for a number of years has been very, very weak and it’s allowed some companies like Pret and indeed others to follow that weak law and grow their business to a substantial size – at the same time – holding the public at great risk of harm and that loophole or ability to hide behind that weak law is about to change.”