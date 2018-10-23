Parents of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse optimistic about new allergy labelling law by summer 2019

The parents of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse have told ITV News they had a “very good meeting” with the Environment and Food Secretary Michael Gove about a law in tribute to their daughter.

Natasha who had a severe sesame allergy, died after eating an artichoke, olive and tapenade Pret a Manger baguette that did not label all the ingredients.

Her family want the law to be changed to ensure all pre-packaged food clearly shows what allergens are in the ingredients.

Her father Nadim Ednan-Laperouse told ITV News that he was “really surprised at just how welcoming he (Michael Gove) was to listen to our concerns.”