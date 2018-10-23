Presidential candidates clash over use of government jet

Irish presidential candidate Peter Casey has accused incumbent President Michael D Higgins of lying about his use of the Government’s private jet. Mr Casey claimed Mr Higgins was not telling the truth and that he had used to the government jet four times this year. President Higgins denied the claim, stating he had used the jet twice in the past 12 months.

Michael D Higgins Credit: Niall Carson/PA

Mr Casey said: “That’s a lie. He used it four times. It’s documented, he used it four times. “It’s in the newspaper so it must be true,” he added. Mr Casey made the accusation during a live TV presidential debate on Ireland’s national broadcaster RTE on Tuesday night. It was the final televised debate involving all six candidates vying for the highest office in the State ahead of the electorate going to the polls on Friday. The president has come under increasing pressure about his use of the Government’s private jet to fly to Belfast in May. He claimed that security concerns meant he had to use the Government plane and a State car. The former Dragons’ Den investor added: “Michael you have to start telling the truth. You didn’t tell the truth when you said you were going to stand for one election, that was a lie.” Mr Higgins said he was not going to comment on people who are suggesting “that I am incapable of telling the truth”. He said his life had been about “authenticity” and he had been a campaigner and stood for values when they were unpopular.

