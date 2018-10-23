Father slams 'childish' ex-Tory MP over 'pathetic cretin' response to sick son Twitter post

A backer of a fresh Brexit vote has slammed an ex-Tory MP who labelled him a "pathetic cretin" for draping his step-son in an EU flag. Stewart Jackson, a former Peterborough MP and ex-chief of staff to David Davis, made the comment after Anthony Hobley uploaded a picture of his young step-stop describing him as "gutted" because he could not attend Saturday's People's Vote march because he was in hospital. Speaking to ITV News, Mr Hobley accused Mr Jackson of "childish" and "school ground" behaviour and has demanded an apology. Mr Jackson's tweeted remark has since been deleted.

Mr Hobley told ITV News: "For someone of that level in that role, it's quite a childish thing you throw around in a school playground. "I was surprised. I was shocked." He added: "I would say, having considered it, do you really think it's an appropriate response? "By all means, debate the issues and facts, but don't make it personal." Mr Hobley's original tweet read: "My stepson had an operation yesterday @GreatOrmondSt. He's incredibly brave but gutted he can't be at the #PeoplesVoteMarch today with his brothers & sisters. You can see he'll be there in spirit & his brothers are saluting him with a dab!"

Stewart Jackson has found himself at the centre of a Twitter row. Credit: PA