- ITV Report
-
Father slams 'childish' ex-Tory MP over 'pathetic cretin' response to sick son Twitter post
A backer of a fresh Brexit vote has slammed an ex-Tory MP who labelled him a "pathetic cretin" for draping his step-son in an EU flag.
Stewart Jackson, a former Peterborough MP and ex-chief of staff to David Davis, made the comment after Anthony Hobley uploaded a picture of his young step-stop describing him as "gutted" because he could not attend Saturday's People's Vote march because he was in hospital.
Speaking to ITV News, Mr Hobley accused Mr Jackson of "childish" and "school ground" behaviour and has demanded an apology.
Mr Jackson's tweeted remark has since been deleted.
Mr Hobley told ITV News: "For someone of that level in that role, it's quite a childish thing you throw around in a school playground.
"I was surprised. I was shocked."
He added: "I would say, having considered it, do you really think it's an appropriate response?
"By all means, debate the issues and facts, but don't make it personal."
Mr Hobley's original tweet read: "My stepson had an operation yesterday @GreatOrmondSt. He's incredibly brave but gutted he can't be at the #PeoplesVoteMarch today with his brothers & sisters. You can see he'll be there in spirit & his brothers are saluting him with a dab!"
Mr Jackson replied to the post saying: "What a pathetic cretin."
Mr Hobley said he wanted an apology for his stepson, stating: "After I put his picture up on Twitter, most of the comments were really nice, but I got a few from extreme quarters which I had to block.
"Then I saw this from Stewart Jackson. I had not really heard of him before and I was surprised to find out he is former Conservative MP and adviser to David Davis when he was running the UK's Brexit negotiations.
"I am calling on him to apologise today, not for me, but for both my family and the tone of political debate in this country.
"Because comments like these from senior people in political life set the tone of political debate in our country and I believe harm politics in our country.
"Whatever our views on Brexit we need to talk about the problems of Brexit and the case for a People's Vote by debating the facts and issues, not with schoolyard abuse."