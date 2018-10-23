Schools close and care withdrawn as council workers bring city to ‘standstill’

Hundreds of schools and nurseries will be shut and home care services affected as Glasgow City Council workers strike in a row over equal pay claims. The two-day industrial action on Tuesday and Wednesday, which involves more than 8,000 members of the GMB and Unison unions, is believed to be the biggest strike of its kind. Thousands of female workers are proceeding with equal pay claims against the council following a Court of Session ruling last year. GMB Scotland organiser Rhea Wolfson said members will bring the city to a “standstill” to progress negotiations.

Hundreds of women, some dressed as suffragettes, marched earlier this year to put pressure on Glasgow City Council Credit: Lucinda Cameron/PA

Home care services for around 6,000 people will be affected by the industrial action. Unions also said they feared action could be taken against refuse and street cleaning workers if they refuse to cross picket lines. Glasgow City Council said all early years establishments, additional support for learning (ASL) schools and mainstream primary schools will close on both days, though all mainstream secondary schools will remain open. The local authority said it had been exploring all options to avert the strike. A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said: “We understand why many of our workforce are angry about equal pay and we are also very aware of the depth of feeling there is behind this industrial action. “However, the council is already committed to delivering equal pay and reaching a negotiated settlement on claims. There is nothing that the strike can achieve that we are not already doing and we are anxious to see everyone back around the table in good faith to move things forward. “At the same time, the way union leaders have approached the strike has been hugely disappointing. We believed we had an agreement on providing life and limb cover for our most vulnerable citizens – indeed, the unions told the public that cover would be in place. “It won’t. There has been absolutely no meaningful effort from the unions to work with us and their membership to ensure that life and limb cover will be in place.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.