Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital ordered to report weekly to regulator after concerns about maternity services

The Chief Inspector of Hospitals has taken urgent action to protect people at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust following inspections at its maternity and emergency departments.

Unannounced inspections of services, including maternity and urgent and emergency care, at The Princess Royal Hospital and Royal Shrewsbury Hospitals took place between 21 to 31 August.

Concerns were highlighted with regard to the Trust’s reduced foetal movements guidelines during the inspection of maternity services and a further unannounced inspection took place on 7 September.

These inspections also highlighted concerns regarding urgent and emergency care particularly with regard to the treatment and recognition of sepsis.

The Trust is currently rated as “Requires Improvement overall” and the inspections follow what has been described as a series of “avoidable” baby deaths at the hospital.