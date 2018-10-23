- ITV Report
Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital ordered to report weekly to regulator after concerns about maternity services
The Chief Inspector of Hospitals has taken urgent action to protect people at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust following inspections at its maternity and emergency departments.
Unannounced inspections of services, including maternity and urgent and emergency care, at The Princess Royal Hospital and Royal Shrewsbury Hospitals took place between 21 to 31 August.
Concerns were highlighted with regard to the Trust’s reduced foetal movements guidelines during the inspection of maternity services and a further unannounced inspection took place on 7 September.
These inspections also highlighted concerns regarding urgent and emergency care particularly with regard to the treatment and recognition of sepsis.
The Trust is currently rated as “Requires Improvement overall” and the inspections follow what has been described as a series of “avoidable” baby deaths at the hospital.
What happens now to Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital?
- The hospital will now have to report weekly to the independent regulator Care Quality Commission detailing what it has done to ensure patients using midwifery services is effective.
- It must report weekly to CQC detailing its action to ensure management of deteriorating patients and sepsis is effective.
- It must ensure its emergency department is safe with equipment stored safely, that risk assessments are carried out and reviewed to ensure the environment remains safe and that all staff are aware of and adhere to protocols.
Professor Ted Baker, Chief Inspector of Hospitals, said: “We remain very concerned about the emergency department and maternity services at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust as a result of our inspections.
“This is why we have imposed urgent conditions on the trust’s registration to safeguard patients. The conditions require the trust to report to CQC on a weekly basis detailing the action it is taking to ensure the safety of patients using its emergency and maternity services, through its systems and audits.
“We are monitoring the trust extremely closely and continue to work with NHS Improvement to ensure patient safety improves. We will return to check on whether sufficient improvements have been made and will take further action if needed.”