- ITV Report
-
Speeding escalator leaves at least 20 people injured in Rome
At least 20 people have been injured after an escalator on Rome's metro system sped up and sent them crashing into each other.
Video footage showed people on Tuesday holding tightly to the speeding escalator before they were left toppled at the foot of the machine.
The dramatic footage showed people on the parallel escalator trying to pull others to safely - some who attempted jumping off the descending flight.
Many of those injured are believed to be Russian nationals, some who are likely to have been in the Italian city for the Champions League match between Roma and CSKA Moscow.
Officials are trying to establish the cause of the incident.
The accident happened in a metro stop near the main Termine train station.