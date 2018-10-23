The Olympics of the workplace: young people competing to be the best at their job

Have you ever been to a hairdressing competition? Or ever seen plumbers battle to install a toilet the quickest?

These are the kind of things on show at the EuroSkills Championships: hundreds of young people competing in more than 35 professions to be crowned the best in Europe.

Among them, British joiners, engineers and restaurant servers.

For ITV's On Assignment, Charlene White watched this year's competition, which took place in Hungary’s capital Budapest, and met those fighting to win gold.