Thousands of women striking in Glasgow in dispute over equal pay

Hundreds of schools and nurseries are shut and home care services affected as Glasgow City Council workers stage a 48-hour strike - believed to be the biggest of its kind.

The industrial action on Tuesday and Wednesday, involving more than 8,000 members of the GMB and Unison unions, comes in a dispute over equal pay.

As many as 12,000 female workers are proceeding with claims against the council following a Court of Session ruling last year.

It is thought it could cost hundreds of millions of pounds to settle.

Glasgow City Council said the strike was unnecessary and it hopes to reach a settlement in the coming months and start paying out in the next financial year.