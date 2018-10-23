Three rare white tiger cubs make first appearance at Crimean safari park

Three rare white Bengal tigers have been born at a safari park in Crimea and were shown off by the park's owner on Tuesday.

The cubs, two males and one female, are now a week old and are just starting to open their eyes.

Owner of Taigan safari park, Oleg Zubkov, claims that the 12 white tigers in his park in Belogorsk make up a significant part of the global white Bengal tiger population.

"Today, our park already contains 12 white tigers and I honestly don't know if anyone has more in the post-Soviet area or even in European zoos, considering that there are 130 of them in the world — this is quite a large proportion of even the global population," Mr Zubkov said.