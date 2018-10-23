Tommy Robinson contempt case referred to Attorney General

The contempt of court case of former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson has been sent back to the Attorney General after the “nature and extent of the controversies” emerged in a letter to the judge.

The defendant - real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - claimed he had “already won” as he addressed a crowd of supporters ahead of the hearing.

The court heard he denied breaching the Contempt of Court Act and making a broadcast likely to serious prejudice a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC said the case should go to the Attorney General for his consideration after receiving a statement from Robinson on Monday.

He said: “It is sufficient to say that the nature and extent of the controversies to be considered emerged to my eye more clearly than before.”

The court heard in the current setting, lawyers would not be able to properly cross-examine the evidence.

The judge said: “I think it necessary to look at quite a lot of the detail of what Mr Yaxley-Lennon said in the broadcast as to come to the overall picture as to what happened.

"I'm satisfied in the light of the issues as they now appear as they emerged from the statement of yesterday that cross-examination of Mr Yaxley-Lennon is necessary for a proper and thorough examination and resolution of the case that is in the public interest."