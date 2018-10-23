- ITV Report
-
Turkish president demands answers from Saudi Arabia over 'planned murder' of Jamal Khashoggi
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has asked "where is the body" of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul earlier this month.
Giving details of his country's investigation to politicians and media in Turkey, Erdogan said Saudi officials had planned the murder of the journalist days before his death.
Kamal Khashoggi was a Saudi journalist who lived in the US, and was critical of the Saudi regime.
Erdogan warned diplomatic immunity was not "armour" for murder, and he called on the Saudi king to allow 18 suspects to be tried in Turkish courts.
The regime must reveal who planned the killing, regardless of their rank, he added.
A stream of leaks to national and international media has increased pressure on Saudi Arabia, which is hosting an investment conference this week that many dignitaries have decided to skip because of the scandal.
After initially denying any knowledge of Khashoggi's fate, the kingdom gave a new account on Saturday, saying he died in a "fistfight."
Saudi Arabia said 18 Saudis had been arrested and several top intelligence officials had been fired over the killing, but critics claim the punishment was designed to absolve Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's heir-apparent, of any responsibility.
A gruesome account in Turkey’s Yeni Safak newspaper has alleged Saudi officials cut off Mr Khashoggi’s fingers and then decapitated him inside the consulate while his fiancee waited outside.
Leaked CCTV footage appeared to show a "body double" wearing Jamal Khashoggi's clothes just hours after he was killed.
The video, broadcast by CNN, shows the man strolling out of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where the journalist was killed.
US president Donald Trump has said he is not satisfied with the explanations he has heard about Jamal Khashoggi's death - although he had previously told a reporter he thought they sounded credible.