Turkish president demands answers from Saudi Arabia over 'planned murder' of Jamal Khashoggi

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has asked "where is the body" of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul earlier this month.

Giving details of his country's investigation to politicians and media in Turkey, Erdogan said Saudi officials had planned the murder of the journalist days before his death.

Kamal Khashoggi was a Saudi journalist who lived in the US, and was critical of the Saudi regime.

Erdogan warned diplomatic immunity was not "armour" for murder, and he called on the Saudi king to allow 18 suspects to be tried in Turkish courts.

The regime must reveal who planned the killing, regardless of their rank, he added.