Twitter removes accounts linked to Alex Jones and Infowars

It said it based that action on reports of tweets and videos that violated the social media giant’s policy against abusive behaviour.

The micro-blogging site permanently suspended @realalexjones and @infowars from Twitter and Periscope in early September.

Twitter said it has removed accounts linked to conspiracy-monger Alex Jones and Infowars.

The company said it would continue to evaluate reports regarding other accounts potentially associated with @realalexjones or @infowars and would take action if it finds content that violates its rules or if other accounts are used to try to circumvent the ban.

Other tech companies, including PayPal, YouTube, Apple and Spotify, have limited or banned Jones’ activities on their sites.