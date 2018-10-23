Two treated after gas cylinder explosion at factory

Two people have received minor treatment from paramedics after an explosion at a Glasgow factory.

Emergency services were called to the EMR scrapyard in South Street at around 3.30pm on Tuesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said a gas cylinder had caused a contained explosion, with two people treated by paramedics.

Shortly after the incident, members of the public took to Twitter to report buildings shaking in the wake of a loud bang.