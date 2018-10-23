Two unborn babies undergo spinal surgery in UK first

Weeks before they even took their first breaths, two babies had their spinal cords delicately repaired by surgeons in the first operations of their kind in the UK. The spina bifida surgeries were successfully performed by a team at London’s University College Hospital this summer on two babies while they were still in the womb. Spina bifida is usually treated after birth but research shows repairing the baby’s spine earlier can stop the loss of spinal fluid and lead to better long-term health and mobility outcomes.

Frankie Lavis, of Plymouth, was the first baby to undergo revolutionary surgery for spina bifida while still in the womb in Belgium in 2013 Credit: Plymouth Hospital NHS Trust/PA

A 30-strong team carried out the two operations, co-ordinated by UCL’s Professor Anne David, who has been working for three years to bring the procedure to patients in the UK. She said mothers previously had to travel to the US, Belgium or Switzerland for the procedure. “It’s fantastic. Women now don’t have to travel out of the UK,” Prof David said. “They can have their family with them. There are less expenses. So all good things.” The surgery team from UCLH and the Great Ormond Street Hospital previously travelled to Belgium to train at a facility in Leuven, where more than 40 such operations have been carried out.

