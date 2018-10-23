What the papers say – October 23

Theresa May’s Brexit stand in the Commons, plastic pollution in human bodies and a “love triangle” murder make headlines on Tuesday. The Prime Minister faced down critics of her Brexit strategy in her own party on Monday when she addressed Parliament and “pleaded” to be given time to deliver on the referendum, The Guardian reports.

The Times leads with Mrs May’s refusal to accept the EU’s original backstop plan as it would mean imposing controls on goods traded between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, creating “a customs border down the Irish Sea”.

In other Brexit news, The Independent’s online edition focuses on a warning by Nobel science prize winners over the damage a hard Brexit will cause to research.

The Sun runs with a man’s confession to murdering a midwife after having a long-standing affair with her.

38-year-old Michael Sterling’s admission to the killing of Samantha Eastwood, 28, whose body was found in a shallow grave near Caverswall, Staffordshire, in August, is also on the Daily Mirror’s front page.

A study of samples of human waste found plastic particles in all of them, the Daily Mail reports.

The Metro also leads with the concerning discovery.

The Daily Telegraph reports on warnings over antimicrobial resistance and the increased risk of death from hip surgery.

The i leads with a discovery that an immunotherapy treatment is better than aggressive chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for advanced head and neck cancer.

The Financial Times runs with a move by Chancellor Philip Hammond to use a £13 billion windfall in the Budget to pump money into the NHS without increasing taxes.

And a group of Tory MPs and peers are calling on the PM to end a “witch-hunt” of Northern Ireland veterans over historic allegations, the Daily Express reports.