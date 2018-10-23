World's oldest intact shipwreck discovered at bottom of Black Sea

The world's oldest intact shipwreck known to man has been discovered at the bottom of the Black Sea. A team of maritime archaeologists and scientists carbon dated the Greek trading vessel to 400BC - making it around 2,400 years old.

The researchers have spent three years surveying a 2000 squeare kilometer area of the sea bed to study prehistoric sea level change - and in the process came across more than 60 shipwrecks.

Credit: Black Sea MAP/EEF Expeditions

Black Sea MAP is one of the largest maritime archaeological projects ever staged, and has been using specialist equipment to get ultra-high definition images of the seabed. The ancient ship was found in over 2 kilometers of water which is anoxic - meaning oxygen free. Due to the lack of oxygen organic material can be preserved for thousands of years.

A small piece of the vessel was taken to be carbon tested. Credit: Black Sea MAP/EEF Expeditions

A team of divers descended to the wreck and took a small piece of wood to be carbon dated.

Credit: Black Sea MAP/EEF Expeditions