WWE star Roman Reigns gives up his Universal Championship title due to leukaemia

WWE wrestler Roman Reigns said he is to step away from the ring because he has leukaemia.

The 33-year-old, whose real name is Joe Anoa'i, made the announcement on Monday night to open the episode of "Raw".

The wrestler was originally diagnosed in 2008 at 22-years-old, though he quickly went into remission and he has been fighting the disease since.

The four-time world champion said he can no longer "be that fighting champion."