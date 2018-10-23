Yahoo agrees to pay £38 million for massive security breach

Yahoo has agreed to pay $50 million (£38.4 million) in damages and provide two years of free credit-monitoring services to 200 million people whose email addresses and other personal information were stolen as part of the biggest security breach in history.

The restitution hinges on federal court approval of a settlement filed late on Monday in a two-year-old lawsuit seeking to hold Yahoo accountable for digital burglaries that occurred in 2013 and 2014, but were not disclosed until 2016.

It adds to the financial fallout from a security lapse that provided a mortifying end to Yahoo’s existence as an independent company and former chief executive Marissa Mayer’s six-year reign.

Yahoo revealed the problem after it had already negotiated a $4.83 billion deal to sell its digital services to Verizon Communications.

It then had to discount that price by $350 million to reflect its tarnished brand and the spectre of other potential costs stemming from the breach.

About three billion Yahoo accounts were hit by hackers that included some linked to Russia by the FBI.