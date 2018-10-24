Adorable penguin chicks spotted on 'icy school excursion' in East Antarctica

These adorable downy emperor penguin chicks were spotted going on an "icy school excursion" at the Auster rookery, East Antarctica.

The group was followed by an adult penguin while another one slid across the scene oblivious to the ordinary activity.

The "chicks are growing up fast. By December, they’ll be as big as their parents!", the Australian Antarctic Program said.

The Australian Antarctic Program is led and supported by the Australian Antarctic Division.