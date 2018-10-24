Cot bed designer admits failing safety laws in seven-month-old baby death case

Craig Williams and the bed in which seven-month-old baby Oscar Abbey choked to death. Credit: SWNS/PA

The designer of a cot in which a seven-month-old baby "choked to death" has admitted breaching health and safety law. During a two-week trial at Leeds Crown Court, jurors heard Oscar Abbey’s parents found his body after he got his head stuck while trying to crawl through a gap in the bed on November 3 2016. Craig Williams, the owner of the company which sold the bed to Charlie and Shannon Abbey, had been on trial accused of gross negligence manslaughter. But the jury was asked to return a verdict of not guilty on this charge on Wednesday, after the defendant, of Park View Road, Kimberworth, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, admitted failing to discharge an employer’s general duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act and a count of fraud.

The bed in which seven-month-old baby Oscar Abbey choked to death. Credit: PA

During the trial, the court heard the Abbeys had bought the bed through Playtime Beds Ltd, which was owned by Williams, 37, for £655, including delivery. John Elvidge QC, prosecuting, said the defendant had been the "controlling mind" behind the Sheffield-based firm. The company made bespoke, MDF beds in a range of shapes, the jury heard. Speaking about the night of Oscar’s death, Mr Elvidge said: "During the course of the night, he wriggled his body through the holes at the front of his cot bed. "His head was too big to fit through. "In effect, he choked to death. He was starved of oxygen."

Craig Williams was on trial at Leeds Crown Court. Credit: Anna Gowthorpe/PA

In a statement read to the court, Mr Abbey, 24, described finding his son trapped face-down in the front of the cot. "I instantly realised he’d gone," he said. "It looked like he’d tried to crawl out backwards but his head was stuck." In her statement, Mrs Abbey, 23, said she woke up and "I heard Charlie shouting and screaming 'He’s not breathing'. "I ran to the landing and Charlie was holding Oscar in both arms." She added that her son had first started using the cot, which featured a slide, on October 28 2016, having been told by Williams that it was suitable for children aged six or seven months. "At no point was I advised that it was not suitable," she said.

Williams was granted bail until Friday, when he will be sentenced alongside employee Joseph Bruce. Credit: ITV News