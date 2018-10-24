'Bombs' sent to homes of Barack Obama and Hillary and Bill Clinton

Bombs have been sent to the homes of Barack Obama, and Hillary and Bill Clinton. Credit: AP

Explosive devices are believed to have been sent to the homes of the Clintons and Obamas. A bomb was posted to the New York house of ex-president Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary, while a "potential explosive device" was also headed to Barack Obama's home in Washington. The packages were all identified during postal screening and intercepted by the US Secret Service. An official in the US said a "functional explosive device" was found at the Clinton's home in Chappaqua in the early hours of Wednesday.

US news network CNN was also forced to evacuate its offices in New York following the discovery of a suspicious package. Bomb squads were seen posted outside of CNN's office, which is based in the Time Warner Center. Criminal investigations have been launched.

The suspected bombs are believed to be linked to one found on Monday at the compound of billionaire George Soros. Police in New Castle, New York - the force which covers Chappaqua - said they had assisted the FBI, Secret Service and Westchester County authorities in "the investigation of a suspicious package".

Bill and Hillary Clinton at their Chappaqua home. Credit: AP

In a joint statement, the authorities said: "The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. "The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them. "The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.”

George Soros is a well-known philanthropist. Credit: AP

The White House quickly condemned the "despicable" acts. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said: "These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. "The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards."