Canadian rapper Jon James McMurray dies during wing walking stunt

A Canadian rapper died while performing a daring stunt which involved rapping while walking on the wing of a plane.

British Columbia’s Coroners Service said Jon James McMurray died whilst working with a team making videos of parachuting and aeroplane stunts on Saturday in Vernon.

The 34-year-old was known for his adrenaline-seeking antics on social media.

McMurray, who was originally from Calgary but lived in Los Angeles, switched from professional skiing to music after suffering a slew of injuries - including a broken back and a shattered heel - more than a decade ago.