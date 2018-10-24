- ITV Report
Canadian rapper Jon James McMurray dies during wing walking stunt
A Canadian rapper died while performing a daring stunt which involved rapping while walking on the wing of a plane.
British Columbia’s Coroners Service said Jon James McMurray died whilst working with a team making videos of parachuting and aeroplane stunts on Saturday in Vernon.
The 34-year-old was known for his adrenaline-seeking antics on social media.
McMurray, who was originally from Calgary but lived in Los Angeles, switched from professional skiing to music after suffering a slew of injuries - including a broken back and a shattered heel - more than a decade ago.
The rapper's manager Ryan Desrochers said McMurray had trained "intensively" for the stunt but as he moved further out onto a wing the small aircraft went into a downward spiral.
The manager said McMurray held onto the wing too long and by the time he let go he did not have sufficient time to open his parachute.
"He died filming for a project he had been working on for months," the rapper's management team said.
"He had trained intensely for this stunt," his management team added.
The plane and pilot later landed safely.
The rapper was also married to 26-year-old Playboy model Kali James.
The statement further said: "He filled everyone around him with positivity, and never spoke poorly about another person. He truly had a heart of gold."