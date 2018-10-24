The Muslim families torn apart by Chinese 're-education camps'

There were around 25 of us gathered in a small office room in central Almaty. There were men and women, young and old, and a small group of children and babies.

The adults were all clutching photographs, and each of them was desperate to show us the face of their loved one and tell us what happened to them.

For the next two hours we heard stories of wives who had gone to China to visit their families and never returned, of sons who had been called in for questioning by the police in Xinjiang, and not been heard of since; three members of one family had been taken into detention without any explanation at all.

The most heartbreaking moment was when nine-year-old Mulik told us about his dad. Through his tears and sobs he begged the Chinese government to let him come home. He hasn’t seen him in two years.

There are hundreds of thousands of stories like these. We heard just a fraction of them but still the Ministry of Foreign affairs in Beijing insisted these accounts are untrue.

For the first time this month the Chinese Government has admitted the existence of facilities in Xinjiang province where an estimated 1,000,000 Muslims (a figure they dispute) are being held. But these facilities, which the rest of the world calls political prisons, have been given the label "vocational training centres". They are, to quote Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, “effective, precautious measures to combat terrorism and eliminate extremism in accordance with law".