John Swinney to make statement on P1 testing

Education Secretary John Swinney is to set out his intentions on the controversial use of testing for primary one (P1) pupils. The Deputy First Minister will make a statement on standardised national assessments after MSPs narrowly vote against using them to measure the development of four and five-year-olds. When that vote took place in September, Mr Swinney pledged to “consider” the result – but in October he told the SNP conference in Glasgow he was “looking at ways to reassure” critics. Teaching unions have claimed some P1 youngsters have been reduced to tears as a result of the tests, which were brought in by the Scottish Government as part of its efforts to close the attainment gap in schools. The Conservatives, Labour, Greens and Liberal Democrats in Holyrood all oppose the use of tests in P1, with opposition parties stepping up calls for Mr Swinney to scrap them.

Conservative education spokeswoman Liz Smith Credit: Scottish Parliament/PA

Tory education spokeswoman Liz Smith stated: “The SNP is always telling us that the will of the Scottish Parliament should be paramount. This is John Swinney’s chance to prove that. “The Parliament was quite clear when it voted to halt the tests in Primary 1. “This was based on the growing concerns among P1 teachers that these tests were inappropriate for five-year-olds and were not providing any added value when it came to assessing very young children. “Since that time, public opinion has expressed the same concern, as have a number of local authorities across Scotland.” Labour education spokesman Iain Gray said: “The question is no longer whether these tests should be allowed to continue, or how they will be reformed – it is when will the SNP government finally listen to teachers, parents and parliament and get rid of them completely. “Enough class time and resources have already been wasted and it is high time John Swinney admitted his mistake.”

