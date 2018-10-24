Judge chases handcuffed inmates as they make desperate escape attempt

A judge has been hailed a hero after chasing two handcuffed prisoners who tried to escape his courtroom.

Kodey Howard, 28, and Tanner Jacobson, 22, made a desperate bid to escape from Lewis County Courthouse in Washington State, USA on Tuesday.

CCTV footage shows the pair dash from the room and sprint haphazardly down a flight of stairs before they were caught.

Judge, R.W. Buzzard, who was working the trial, can be seen removing his robes and chasing the men before pinning Mr Howard down just seconds before he could run through a fire exit door.

Both Mr Howard and Mr Jacobson received a felony charge of second-degree escape.