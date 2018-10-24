Duchess of Cambridge wears Princess Diana's tiara for state banquet

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn a piece of jewellery associated with Diana, Princess of Wales to a state banquet held in honour of the Dutch king.

The Lover’s Knot tiara was Kate’s star accessory during the white-tie event staged by the Queen in honour of King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima.

Princess Diana famously teamed the tiara with a white sequined dress and high-collared jacket by Catherine Walker - dubbed the "Elvis" look.