Luxury Range Rovers have roofs smashed off as transporter collides with Perth bridge

The luxury vehicles were seriously damaged. Credit: @Perth_Librarian

Luxury cars have had their roofs ripped off after the transporter carrying them collided with a low bridge. The Range Rovers were smashed on Wednesday morning in Perth in central Scotland. Network Rail Scotland said the rail bridge has been assessed and was passed fit.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Pictures of the smashed cars were posted to social media, with one user, Elaine Blair, warning of debris left in the road by the incident. Police were called around 08.30am, and police said there were no injuries.

Twitter user Elaine Blair warned of debris left in the road by the smash. Credit: @Perth_Librarian