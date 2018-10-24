- ITV Report
Luxury Range Rovers have roofs smashed off as transporter collides with Perth bridge
Luxury cars have had their roofs ripped off after the transporter carrying them collided with a low bridge.
The Range Rovers were smashed on Wednesday morning in Perth in central Scotland.
Network Rail Scotland said the rail bridge has been assessed and was passed fit.
Pictures of the smashed cars were posted to social media, with one user, Elaine Blair, warning of debris left in the road by the incident.
Police were called around 08.30am, and police said there were no injuries.
One witness, Gareth Ruddock, told STV News: "I was just there dropping my wife off at the station and I did a double take.
"There are some open-topped cars now.
"Some of them still had their plastic on, they must have been getting delivered."
The driver was looking "a bit unhappy" he added.