Police speak to man accused of racist outburst on Ryanair flight

Plane passenger David Mesher has been spoken to by police investigating the racial abuse of an elderly woman on a Ryanair flight.

Officers from West Midlands Police said they were assisting Essex Police, who are leading the investigation, when they attended the sheltered accommodation where Mr Mesher lives on Thursday.

Footage posted on social media appeared to show a man, believed to be Mr Mesher, calling Delsie Gayle an “ugly black bastard” and telling her “don’t speak to me in a foreign language, you stupid ugly cow”.

The incident is believed to have taken place on Ryanair flight FR015 at Barcelona Airport on October 19, before it left for London Stansted.

Ms Gayle, who was subject to the abuse said she felt “very low” about the incident and it had discouraged her from flying with the low-cost airline in future.

She told ITV News: “I feel really depressed about it. I go to bed and say: ‘what have I done?’

“I haven’t done anything to attack him, it’s because of the colour of my skin I was abused like that.”