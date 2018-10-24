May pushes on with Brexit aims after calming Tory nerves

A raft of legislation intended to deal with the consequences of the UK exiting the EU without an agreement will be launched in the second week of November, the newspaper reported.

The move came as the Government prepared to unveil parliamentary preparations for a no-deal Brexit in less than three weeks’ time, according to The Times.

The Prime Minister appeared to steady her position after she delivered a “heartfelt” appeal for Conservative MPs to stand firm as EU withdrawal negotiations enter their frantic final phase.

Theresa May is pushing ahead with her Brexit agenda after facing down critics with an “emotional” address to Tory backbenchers.

Despite Mrs May seeming to dampen speculation of an imminent bid to oust her with a well-received address to a meeting of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers, former Cabinet minister Nicky Morgan predicted the PM only had months left in power.

Asked if Mrs May had her backing, Ms Morgan told ITV’s Peston: “She has, absolutely, for now. But I think we’ll probably, in the course of the next 12 months, we’ll be looking for a new leader.”

The comments came after former home secretary Amber Rudd said that Mrs May had “won the room” with an emotion-tinged speech to the 1922 Committee.

And Leave-backing MP Michael Fabricant called the gathering a “love-in” for Mrs May.

The PM’s address came after a torrid week in which an anonymous MP was quoted as saying Mrs May should “bring her own noose” to the meeting.

Ms Rudd praised the PM, saying: “She got a warm welcome, she talked quite emotionally about why she was doing this for the good of the country and how it was important that the public and our party members realise that we are behind her and that we all wanted the same thing – which is to lead in the best interests of the country.”

Asked if the PM looked emotional, Ms Rudd said: “Well she looked like she really minded – it wasn’t reading from a script.

“She was talking frankly and honestly from the heart about why she was doing this and why it mattered.”

Ms Rudd said a lot of MPs condemned the “really nasty language” that had been used in the run-up to the meeting.