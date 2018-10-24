Meghan hails importance of education for women in first speech of royal tour

The Duchess of Sussex said the education of women and girls in developing countries was “vital” in her first speech of the royal tour.

Meghan addressed students at the University of the South Pacific on Wednesday and spoke of her “personal feeling of pride and excitement” when she studied for her degree.

She said: “The journey of higher education is an incredible, impactful and pivotal one.

“Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly the education they have the right to receive.

“And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital. Providing them with access to education is the key to economic and social development.