Mother-of-five Sarah Wellgreen's disappearance being treated as 'potential murder'

Sarah Wellgreen disappearance is Credit: Kent Police

The disappearance of mother-of-five Sarah Wellgreen is being treated as a "potential murder", according to police. The 46-year-old was last seen in the Bazes Shaw area of New Ash Green, Kent, where she lives, on October 9 and she has not been in contact her family since. Her car was at her home address and there have been no transactions on her bank or credit cards, Kent Police said. A man in his 30s was arrested on October 16 and was released on bail pending further inquiries until November 16.

Ms Wellgreen has been missing since October 9. Credit: Kent Police

Detective Superintendent Paul Fotheringham said: "We are investigating the disappearance of Sarah. "It is entirely out of character for her to go missing and, having conducted extensive inquiries and searches, this case is now being treated as a potential murder. "Sarah has disappeared without a trace, the only item missing from the home is her black iPhone 4. "Officers have conducted extensive searches in New Ash Green and surrounding rural areas. "While we continue our investigation and inquiries, I would urge anybody who saw anything suspicious in the New Ash Green area at around the time Sarah went missing, that is overnight from the evening of Tuesday 9 October into the morning of Wednesday 10 October, to contact us." About 200 people volunteered to help police carry out searches in the area near Ms Wellgreen's home over the weekend. Mr Fotheringham said: "We have experts with specialist technology and forensic scientists working with us to try and find Sarah. "Residents, businesses and landowners in the rural areas around New Ash Green are asked to check their outhouses, and areas surrounding their properties. "We are particularly interested to hear from anyone with fixed CCTV cameras within a five-mile radius of New Ash Green, whether this is residential or commercial CCTV, to come forward.

Two hundred people help to search for Ms Wellgreen. Credit: PA