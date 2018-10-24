Newborn puppies stolen after pregnant women threatened with knife

A manhunt has been launched to find two men who threatened a pregnant woman and her young children with a knife and stole eight newborn puppies.

The one-day-old French Bulldog puppies were taken by two raiders who forced their way into the family’s home in Stretford, Greater Manchester, armed with a knife.

Police said the two men demanded cash and mobile phones from the 26-year-old mother, who was six months pregnant, before stealing the puppies and fleeing.

Greater Manchester Police has released CCTV footage of two men they want to speak to in connection with the incident which took place in Alpha Road at around 9.50pm on Tuesday.

The force fears for the puppies who it said were too young to be away from their mother for long.