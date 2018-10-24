Overstretched police forces struggling to cope amid rising crime, MPs warn

Policing is at risk of becoming “irrelevant” as neighbourhood presences are stripped back and vast numbers of crimes go unsolved, a major new report warns. Forces in England and Wales are “struggling to cope” and there will be dire consequences for public safety unless they are provided with additional funding, according to the Commons Home Affairs Committee, which also accused the Home Office of a “complete failure of leadership”. Its inquiry found “volume” offences including robbery and vehicle-related theft are increasing at an alarmingly steep rate. While recorded crime is up by nearly a third (32%) in three years, charges or summonses have fallen by 26% and the number of arrests is also down, according to the assessment.

It said data suggests forces have lost at least a fifth of their neighbourhood policing capacity on average since 2010. Flagging up the role played by neighbourhood teams in tackling terrorism and gang crime, the report said: “It is absolutely vital that this cornerstone of British policing is reaffirmed throughout the country, to ensure that trust and legitimacy is maintained. “This is particularly important in communities in which distrust of the police – and in public authorities more widely – is rife, and in which those local links are all the more important. “Nevertheless, in all neighbourhoods, without local engagement, policing is at risk of becoming irrelevant to most people, particularly in the context of low rates of investigation for many crimes.” The wide-ranging review also found: – Only a tiny proportion of online fraud cases are ever investigated and the police response needs a fundamental overhaul; – Forces are “woefully under-resourced” for the volume of online child sexual abuse investigations they must carry out; – Forces are failing to meet the challenges of the digital age, with investment in and adoption of new technology a “complete and utter mess”. Labour MP Yvette Cooper, who chairs the committee, said: “Police officers across the country are performing a remarkable public service in increasingly difficult circumstances, but forces are badly overstretched. “Crime is up, charges and arrests are down, and the police service is struggling to respond effectively to emerging and growing challenges, such as online fraud and online child abuse. Policing urgently needs more money.” Internet child sexual abuse is reaching “epidemic” levels, with law enforcement estimates suggesting 80,000 people may present some form of sexual threat to children online, the committee found.

Police are struggling to deal with ‘epidemic’ levels of online child abuse, the report warned Credit: PA