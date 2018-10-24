- ITV Report
Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman says Jamal Khashoggi killing ‘a heinous crime’ in first public address
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Paul Davies
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince has called the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi a “heinous crime that cannot be justified”.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman separately said that the killing of the Washington Post columnist will not “drive a wedge” between Turkey and Saudi Arabia.
This was bin Salman's first public address since the killing of Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul earlier this month.
His comments came at the Future Investment Initiative.
This year’s summit has been overshadowed by the killing on October 2 of Khashoggi.
Turkish officials say a 15-man Saudi team killed the writer at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.
A member of Prince Mohammed’s entourage was allegedly at the consulate at the time.
International business leaders have pulled out from attending the summit over the killing.
Prime Minister Theresa May has announced that the United Kingdom will ban all those suspected of involvement in the death of Jamal Khashoggi from the country.