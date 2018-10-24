Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman says Jamal Khashoggi killing ‘a heinous crime’ in first public address

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince has called the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi a “heinous crime that cannot be justified”.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman separately said that the killing of the Washington Post columnist will not “drive a wedge” between Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

This was bin Salman's first public address since the killing of Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul earlier this month.

His comments came at the Future Investment Initiative.

This year’s summit has been overshadowed by the killing on October 2 of Khashoggi.