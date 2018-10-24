Scottish NHS ‘not financially sustainable’, spending watchdog warns

The NHS in Scotland is not financially sustainable and its performance has continued to decline, Scotland’s public spending watchdog warned. A new Audit Scotland report found health boards were “struggling to break even” and said no part of the country had met all of the key national targets for the service – with NHS Lothian failing to achieve any of the eight. With increasing pressure on NHS services, and rising numbers of people on waiting lists, Auditor General Caroline Gardner said “decisive action” was now needed from ministers to secure the future of the “vital and valued service”. She stated: “The performance of the NHS continues to decline, while demands on the service from Scotland’s ageing population are growing. “The solutions lie in changing how healthcare is accessed and delivered, but progress is too slow.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The report prompted widespread criticism of the Scottish Government, with Conservative health spokesman Miles Briggs claiming the NHS was “facing an unprecedented challenge” with boards across the country “staring into a black hole of more than £130 million”. He said: “For a government which has been in charge for more than 11 years, this should make shameful reading for the SNP.” Labour’s Monica Lennon added: “After more than a decade of SNP complacency our NHS is in crisis.” They spoke out after the Audit Scotland report warned: “The NHS in Scotland is not in a financially sustainable position.” It added “NHS boards are struggling to break even, relying increasingly on Scottish Government loans and one-off savings”, and the “declining performance against national standards indicates the stress NHS boards are under”. The only target met nationally in 2017-18 was for drugs and patients to be seen within three weeks, with only three of Scotland’s regional health boards meeting the target for patients beginning cancer treatment within 62 days of being referred. While performance against each of the eight national targets fell the greatest drop was in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), with the proportion of youngsters seen within 18 weeks down from 83.6% in 2016-17 to 71.2% in 2017-18. The Scottish Government invested £13.1 billion in NHS services last year, but Audit Scotland said when inflation was taken into account there was a 0.2% real terms drop in cash. Health boards made “unprecedented” savings of £449.1 million, but many relied heavily on one-off savings for this, while three boards – NHS Ayrshire and Arran, NHS Highland and NHS Tayside – needed £50.7 million of loan funding from the Government to break even. This was “significantly more” than in previous years, with Audit Scotland adding four boards have predicted they will need a combined total of £70.9 million in this current financial year.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA