The councils failing to convict bad landlords
In Liverpool, landlords need a licence to operate and licences can be revoked.
We went out with the city council’s enforcement team as they inspected some of the 47,000 rented properties which are now registered.
Three years ago, the licensing scheme was expanded across the city. Since then the council has used it to force landlords to clean up their act.
To-date 129 have been successfully prosecuted and fined, for breaching the terms of their licences.
"We’ve got a 100% success rate," says Andrew Parsons, the council’s Head of Compliance.
"Without licensing, rogue landlords would fly under the radar and revert to old habits."
On Renfrew Street in the north of the city, we meet Jacqui Dickinson who has complained to the council about her landlord.
Jacqui’s boiler is faulty, the pipework upstairs is leaking, her kitchen has damp, her bathroom has wet rot, the neighbourhood has a rat problem and the backdoor has gaps.
Jacqui has placed bricks on the floor to keep the rats out.
She is six months pregnant.
"We’ve had no lights upstairs for months and the just don’t care," Jacqui says. "It’s not fit for kids here, it’s not fit for anyone."
Jacqui says she has complained to her letting agency for well over a year about all the problems but nothing has been done.
It turns out that Jacqui’s landlord isn’t who she thinks it is.
Her house and 18 others on Renfrew Street were bought for £702,000 in February.
Her landlord is in the process of selling them on individually at auction.
Next door to Jacqui we meet Sam Cassidy.
The home he rents went under the hammer for twice what the landlord paid for it in September.
Sam’s landlord banked £30,000 but didn’t get around to fixing Sam’s damp and the black mould.
The house is riddled with them and it’s not clear if the new owner is aware.
Liverpool City Council is an example of a local authority which is taking on landlords who leave tenants in sub-standard conditions.
But an investigation by ITV News and the Guardian has discovered that, between 2015 and 2017:
Councils do have other powers.
They can impose civil penalties of up to £30,000 on landlords.
Since April, they can also impose banning orders and add the names of offenders to a national database.
Although we’ve discovered the national database is currently empty.
Analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) suggests that councils may be struggling to enforce the law as a result of austerity cuts by the government.
The IFS calculates that spending by the average council has fallen by 19% in real terms over the last eight years.
Councils have attempted to protect some local services, like adult and children social care, from funding cuts but, as a result, other services have been disproportionately squeezed.
The IFS believes the average council’s housing budget has fallen 53%.
Funding which covers areas like enforcement and the licensing of landlords appears to have fallen by an extraordinary 87%.
That’s brutal.
"Cuts of more than half are are not the kind of cuts [councils] can deal with just by efficiently savings," the IFS’s David Phillips told ITV News.
"These will mean real impacts on services, cutting the number of people they are employing to things like enforcement and to give people advice."