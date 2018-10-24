The councils failing to convict bad landlords

In Liverpool, landlords need a licence to operate and licences can be revoked.

We went out with the city council’s enforcement team as they inspected some of the 47,000 rented properties which are now registered.

Three years ago, the licensing scheme was expanded across the city. Since then the council has used it to force landlords to clean up their act.

To-date 129 have been successfully prosecuted and fined, for breaching the terms of their licences.

"We’ve got a 100% success rate," says Andrew Parsons, the council’s Head of Compliance.

"Without licensing, rogue landlords would fly under the radar and revert to old habits."

On Renfrew Street in the north of the city, we meet Jacqui Dickinson who has complained to the council about her landlord.