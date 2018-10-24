‘Thousands of NHS health centres in areas with unsafe levels of air pollution’

More than 2,000 GP surgeries, clinics and hospitals are in areas which breach safe pollution limits, with people breathing “toxic air” as they seek medical care, analysis suggests.

Some 2,220 GP practices and 248 hospitals across Britain are in areas where average levels of tiny particle pollution known as “particulate matter” or PM2.5 are above limits recommended by the World Health Organisation.

These particles, the majority of which come from road transport in urban areas, are linked to causing and worsening diseases including asthma, coronary heart disease, stroke, and lung cancer.

And evidence is emerging of impacts on low birth weight, diabetes, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, the study by the British Lung Foundation and Cambridge Environmental Research Consultants (CERC) said.

Dangerously dirty air around health centres is a problem in the biggest cities such as London and Birmingham, but also in places ranging from Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, to Penzance, Cornwall.

Major children’s hospitals Great Ormond Street in London, and Birmingham’s Children Hospital are in dangerously polluted areas.

In England, one in three GP practices and one in four hospitals are located in areas that exceed the safe levels, according to the study, which analysed the postcodes of 9,988 NHS health centres against data for PM2.5 levels.

In Wales, 54 GP surgeries and three hospitals are in polluted areas, with Cardiff seeing the highest levels of PM2.5, and in Scotland three healthcare sites are above the recommended limit, in Aberdeen, Falkirk and Berwickshire.

The British Lung Foundation (BLF) warned that air pollution is an urgent threat for the 12 million people in the UK with lung conditions such as asthma, and called on the Government to take swift action.