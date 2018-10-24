Trump decries ‘worst cover-up’ over Saudi killing as US takes first action

Donald Trump has described the killing of a Saudi journalist as a botched operation and a “bad original concept” as the US took its first, careful steps toward punishing the Saudis by moving to revoke the visas of the suspects. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Mr Trump said the entire operation was a fiasco. “They had a very bad original concept,” Mr Trump said. “It was carried out poorly, and the cover-up was one of the worst cover-ups in the history of cover-ups. Somebody really messed up, and they had the worst cover-up ever.”

Even in the face of ugly details of Jamal Khashoggi’s slaying, Mr Trump has resisted calls to cut off arms sales to the gulf kingdom and has been reluctant to antagonise the Saudi rulers. Mr Trump considers the Saudis to be vital allies in his Mideast agenda. Members of Congress have demanded that sanctions be imposed on Saudi Arabia over the killing of Mr Khashoggi, who lived in self-imposed exile in the US and wrote critically about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The writer, who was a contributor to The Washington Post, vanished October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Turkey, where he went to pick up documents for his marriage to his Turkish fiancee. Turkish officials say that a Saudi team of 15 men tortured, killed and dismembered the writer and that Saudi officials had planned the killing for days. On Tuesday the Turkish president said Saudi Arabia must identify those who ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and turn over the suspects for trial. Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a sharp rebuttal of Saudi Arabia’s widely-criticised account that the writer for The Washington Post died accidentally in a brawl.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded the suspects be handed over for trial Credit: AP/Ali Unal