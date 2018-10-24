Advertisement

What the papers say – October 24

The latest lines on the fallout from the murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a businessman accused of harassment granted legal anonymity and fast food are on Wednesday’s front pages.

Donald Trump’s condemnation of the “worst cover-up” over Mr Khashoggi’s murder leads The Times.

The moment Mr Khashoggi’s son met Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday is on the Metro front page.

And the Daily Mirror has analysed donations received by UK MPs from Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph says it has been gagged from naming a leading businessman accused of sexual harassment and racial abuse of staff.

The UK’s spending watchdog has warned that it has been left too late to adequately prepare Britain’s borders for a hard Brexit, The Independent reports.

A suspected gas explosion at a house in Poole, Dorset, leads The Sun.

And the Daily Mail leads with figures that show a boom in the number of fast-food takeaways as the country battles an obesity crisis.

Elsewhere, an investigation by The Guardian has found convicted rogue landlords are able to continue operating due to loopholes in the law.

And the Daily Express calls on Chancellor Philip Hammond to increase public spending and cut taxes in the upcoming budget.

