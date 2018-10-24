Wherever Harry and Meghan go on this tour, demand surpasses supply

The Duchess of Sussex has carried out her first solo engagements of the Royal Tour.

She went her separate ways from Prince Harry on the second day of their visit to Fiji.

While Prince Harry dedicated a forest to his grandmother’s project, the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, his wife attended two events to promote the empowerment of women.

But her visit to a women’s project in the main market in Suva, the Fijian capital, was abruptly ended ahead of schedule.

Meghan was meant to spend 15 minutes in the market, but she left after only half that time.

Kensington Palace said there were ‘crowd management issues’ but reporters at the market noticed nothing unusual about the crowds or their behaviour.

While the Duchess met the four women she was schedule to meet, many of those with stalls at the market said they were "disappointed".

Irene Lily, who runs a stall to help disabled women told us that she wanted to tell the Duchess about her project.

‘But she walked straight past’, she said.