Wherever Harry and Meghan go on this tour, demand surpasses supply
The Duchess of Sussex has carried out her first solo engagements of the Royal Tour.
She went her separate ways from Prince Harry on the second day of their visit to Fiji.
While Prince Harry dedicated a forest to his grandmother’s project, the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, his wife attended two events to promote the empowerment of women.
But her visit to a women’s project in the main market in Suva, the Fijian capital, was abruptly ended ahead of schedule.
Meghan was meant to spend 15 minutes in the market, but she left after only half that time.
Kensington Palace said there were ‘crowd management issues’ but reporters at the market noticed nothing unusual about the crowds or their behaviour.
While the Duchess met the four women she was schedule to meet, many of those with stalls at the market said they were "disappointed".
Irene Lily, who runs a stall to help disabled women told us that she wanted to tell the Duchess about her project.
‘But she walked straight past’, she said.
The Women’s Centre in Suva Market is funded by the UK Foreign Office through the British High Commission in Fiji.
Many of the woman had been told that Meghan would stop and ask about their projects.
Earlier, Meghan made a speech to encourage girls to do all they can to stay in education.
The Duchess said she’d taken jobs and found scholarships in order to fund herself through university.
"Without question, it was worth every effort," she said.
And Meghan added: "When girls are given the right tools to succeed, they can create incredible futures, not only for themselves but also for those around them."
She also attended a reception at the British High Commission to meet women working in traditionally male-dominated fields like pilots or chefs.
Whatever the actual reason for the short visit, it’s safe to say that wherever the Duke and Duchess have been in this tour, demand had always surpassed supply.